‘Our infrastructure is in dire straits’ News 4 tours water plant as Board of Aldermen advances bill to raise rates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the St. Louis Board of Aldermen ponders a large water hike News 4 had a chance to look inside the city’s largest and oldest water plant.

Parts of the plant date back to before World War I.

This comes as city leaders point to aging infrastructure as reasoning water rates need to go up.

“In total. We can produce about 360 million gallons of water per day,” said Frank Genovese, a water production executive.

The City of St. Louis has two water plants pumping out a lot of water, with old and sometimes broken equipment.

“That pump alone, to replace it costs 650 thousand dollars,” said Nick Desideri, spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones.

News 4 got a look inside the city’s water plant in north county on Thursday.

What News 4 saw was a well-organized machine, but the bones of the building are over 100 years old.

“As you can tell this pipe is leaking. That’s because it’s old as the pipe and the building we’re in is from the 1910′s…that’s one reason why the mayor’s office says we need a water rate hike.”

Some of the pipes inside shouldn’t be leaking, but it is. It’s an original pipe from the building built in the 1910′s.

“Our infrastructure is in dire straits,” said Desideri.

Desideri was the tour guide, and this sneak peek came hours after the Board of Aldermen advanced a bill raising water rates in the city by 20 percent on July 1, and another 20 percent hike beginning in January of 2024.

“We’re choosing to invest in a public asset that produces the best water in the entire country,” said Board President Megan Green.

While a bill to raise rates came up in 2016, it eventually died in committee. And with main breaks all over the city in the last five weeks, Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer acknowledged Wednesday the process feels rushed.

She had more to say Thursday.

“Talking about a rate increase is never going to be anybody’s favorite topic. Should we have been talking about it a year ago? A month ago? Two years ago? All those things the answer is probably yes,” said Schweitzer.

Back at the plant - News 4 saw the pools of the millions of gallons of water that funnel down through sand, so the water comes out of faucets safe and clean.

To maintain all the water mains and emergency repairs the city has used $33 million in the last five years.

They have around $2 million left.

Desideri said they need more money in cash reserves if they have hopes of receiving federal infrastructure money or from the Environmental Protection Agency.

“We need to demonstrate fiscal health at the water division that means having good reserves on hand,” said Desideri.

In a few years, he said they can use rainy day money to repair the aging equipment.

“Building up the reserves we need to make the long-term investment necessary to sustain our water system and improve our infrastructure,” said Desideri.

But not everybody in the city is on board with a 40 percent hike.

“That’s way too high,” said Patty Waite, a city resident. Waite said the city should cut their desired raise by half.

“I understand the need for doing something but just give the people a break,” said Waite.

The Board of Aldermen will vote next week to officially pass the bill.

