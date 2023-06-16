One person killed, two injured in north St. Louis triple shooting

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and two others were injured by a shooting in north St. Louis Thursday evening.

Police say the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. near MLK Drive and Burd Avenue. A 20-year-old man was shot and killed, another was shot in the leg and listed as conscious and breathing. The third victim was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital and is alive. A Homicide Unit was requested to investigate.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

