One person killed, two injured in north St. Louis triple shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and two others were injured by a shooting in north St. Louis Thursday evening.

Police say the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. near MLK Drive and Burd Avenue. A 20-year-old man was shot and killed, another was shot in the leg and listed as conscious and breathing. The third victim was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital and is alive. A Homicide Unit was requested to investigate.

