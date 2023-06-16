NWS issues Air Quality Alert for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The National Weather Service has issued a level Orange Air Quality Alert for St. Louis for Saturday.

The alert is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Orange air alert means that maximum ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that pose a health risk. Ground-level ozone is an air contaminant that can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, and those with heart or respiratory conditions.

The NWS recommends reducing outdoor activity during alert times.

Symptoms of ozone exposure include:

Headaches

Coughing

Dry throat

Shortness of breath

Symptoms can increase with the amount of exposure. For a comprehensive list, you can visit the CDC website.

Visit AirNow.gov to check current air quality levels.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.