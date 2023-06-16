NWS issues Air Quality Alert for St. Louis

National Weather Service
National Weather Service(US National Weather Service)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The National Weather Service has issued a level Orange Air Quality Alert for St. Louis for Saturday.

The alert is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Orange air alert means that maximum ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that pose a health risk. Ground-level ozone is an air contaminant that can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, and those with heart or respiratory conditions.

The NWS recommends reducing outdoor activity during alert times.

Symptoms of ozone exposure include:

  • Headaches
  • Coughing
  • Dry throat
  • Shortness of breath

Symptoms can increase with the amount of exposure. For a comprehensive list, you can visit the CDC website.

Visit AirNow.gov to check current air quality levels.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear in Sullivan,MO
Black bear spotted roaming through the St. Louis Metro
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Caught on camera: person keying car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Caught on camera: Woman keys car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tio Robinson is accused of stealing from St. Louis County convenience stores.
Georgia man accused of stealing over $30,000 from St. Louis County stores by altering $100 bill
FILE - Missouri Democrats on Monday, April 3, 2023, called for the removal of the leader of the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law

Latest News

Izel Nash, 29, is charged after a man was killed during a robbery on May 6, 2023 in the City of...
Charges filed after fatal shooting in Hyde Park
Local drivers put pedal to the metal for Alzheimer’s awareness
Local drivers put pedal to the metal for Alzheimer’s awareness
Local drivers put pedal to the metal for Alzheimer’s awareness
Local drivers put pedal to the metal for Alzheimer’s awareness
A sign on a St. Louis Public Schools building fence warning of a potential lead hazard.
SLPS to replace miles of chain link fencing