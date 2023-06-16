New report recommends overhaul of region’s 911 system, calls for “non-police first responders” in reimaging public safety

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new report from a local advocacy group says changes to the region’s 911 system would create safer outcomes.

Forward Through Ferguson, a local non-profit advocacy group, published the Transforming 911 report Wednesday night. It compiles data over the course of several years, examining calls for service across primarily St. Louis County.

Between 2015 and 2020, the report suggests one in every 20 calls for service was related to violent crime. The majority of the calls, the report states, were in reference to non-criminal incidents, needs for service and medical calls.

As a result, the advocacy group is calling for investing less money in police departments, focusing instead on behavioral health and health and human services.

“You could call 911, it would still be within the same 24/7 fully funded system and be able to reach someone who is a non-police first responder, who is highly trained, who has a trauma-informed health center approach, who might be skilled in terms of de-escalation, be super connected to social service agencies and be able to refer people out to care after the incident happens,” said Jia Lian Yang of Forward Through Ferguson.

In the city of St. Louis, police officers will accompany a clinician or social worker to calls that may involve a mental health crisis. The dual approach was originally part of a $740,000 program, aimed at connecting people calling 911 with the services they need.

Yang said in some cases, there is no need for a police officer at all. It’s a model she says has proved successful in other cities around the country.

“A lot times people are saying, ‘I don’t need somebody to come in with a gun, with a badge, to resolve this situation,” she said. “They’re saying, ‘we need connections to services, we need help de-escalating a situation so this is typically not something, frankly, an officer can do.”

A former 911 city police dispatcher, Erricka Moorehead said crime in the city requires more officers on the streets. To do that, she said, pay must be increased.

“Every mental health does not require an officer be sent, I agree with that,” she said. “However, the crime is so bad in the city of St. Louis we definitely need more officers on the street.”

Moorehead said staffing levels are so short, many days she would answer hundreds of 911 calls along with two or three other dispatchers. Long hours, few days off and low pay forced her out of the position, she said.

“I really loved working there,” she said. “But it takes a toll on you, especially those calls involving children or the elderly.”

With not enough dispatchers to field all 911 calls at once, many callers are often put on hold. Moorehead said the region’s 911 system needs continuity, which would yield fewer call transfers, confusion and wasted time.

“It was constant calls... there is no break,” she said. “If there’s a break, you’re lucky.”

Both Moorehead and Lian said reclassifying 911 dispatchers as first responders is not only well deserved but would go a long way to boosting morale.

“We are the first voice a caller hears,” Moorehead said. “We are the eyes and ears of the responding officers too, making sure they have the information they need to respond to a situation.”

