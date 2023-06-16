Local drivers put pedal to the metal for Alzheimer’s awareness

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) - Local drivers put pedal the metal for a great cause.

Car dealerships and car clubs came together Friday to drive awareness of Alzheimer’s with a road rally at World Wide Technology Raceway. The goal was to keep the race track in operation for 24 hours straight to help raise $100,000 to benefit Alzheimer’s’ Associations.

