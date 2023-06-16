Hunter Biden gives deposition in child support case

Hunter Biden (second from right), who is engaged in a heated paternity and child support case,...
Hunter Biden (second from right), who is engaged in a heated paternity and child support case, appeared in Little Rock Friday morning for a deposition.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunter Biden, who is engaged in a heated paternity and child support case, appeared in Little Rock Friday morning for a deposition.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the deposition was held at the Stephens Inc. building.

The president’s son is seeking to lower the $20,000-per-month child support payments to the child’s mother, 32-year-old Lunden Roberts of Batesville.

Last month, an Independence County circuit judge ordered Biden to turn over his financial records ahead of the trial, which is scheduled to begin on July 24.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear in Sullivan,MO
Black bear spotted roaming through the St. Louis Metro
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Caught on camera: person keying car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Caught on camera: Woman keys car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tio Robinson is accused of stealing from St. Louis County convenience stores.
Georgia man accused of stealing over $30,000 from St. Louis County stores by altering $100 bill
FILE - Missouri Democrats on Monday, April 3, 2023, called for the removal of the leader of the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law

Latest News

National Weather Service
NWS issues Air Quality Alert for St. Louis
Izel Nash, 29, is charged after a man was killed during a robbery on May 6, 2023 in the City of...
Charges filed after fatal shooting in Hyde Park
Local drivers put pedal to the metal for Alzheimer’s awareness
Local drivers put pedal to the metal for Alzheimer’s awareness
Local drivers put pedal to the metal for Alzheimer’s awareness
Local drivers put pedal to the metal for Alzheimer’s awareness
A sign on a St. Louis Public Schools building fence warning of a potential lead hazard.
SLPS to replace miles of chain link fencing