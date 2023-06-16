Gas station clerk asks friend to rob the store so he can go home early, police say

Isaias Jones, the store clerk, is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Isaias Jones, the store clerk, is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A gas station employee in Tulsa is accused of asking a friend to find someone to rob the store so he could go home early, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the investigation began when the employee, Isaias Jones, reported that a man walked into the store June 5 and handed him a note that read, “Give me all your money or I will shoot you.”

Jones complied, and the suspect left with cash.

Investigators later identified Steven Jones (no relation) as the suspect and arrested him on June 8.

However, police said there was more to the story than what appeared. Steven Jones confessed to the robbery, but he said his friend Alyia Locke set up the crime because Isaias Jones had asked her if someone could rob the store so he could leave early.

Police said Alyia Locke recruited Steven Jones to rob the gas station.
Police said Alyia Locke recruited Steven Jones to rob the gas station.(Tulsa Police Department)

Police said Locke was arrested for an outstanding warrant and provided text messages that corroborated Steven Jones’ story.

Police then arrested Isaias Jones on Wednesday, who admitted to asking Locke to find someone to rob the store because he was tired and wanted to go home.

Isaias Jones is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Steven Jones is charged with conspiracy to commit embezzlement and possession of a firearm after the former conviction of a felony.

Locke was arrested for an outstanding warrant and could also face charges of embezzlement, police said.

Both men were released on bond, according to jail records. As of Friday afternoon, Locke remains in the Tulsa County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear in Sullivan,MO
Black bear spotted roaming through the St. Louis Metro
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Caught on camera: person keying car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Caught on camera: Woman keys car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tio Robinson is accused of stealing from St. Louis County convenience stores.
Georgia man accused of stealing over $30,000 from St. Louis County stores by altering $100 bill
FILE - Missouri Democrats on Monday, April 3, 2023, called for the removal of the leader of the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law

Latest News

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack in...
Man mauled by bear in unprovoked attack; neighbors tried to help, authorities say
National Weather Service
NWS issues Air Quality Alert for St. Louis
Sergino Dest of the United States pushes Gerardo Arteaga of Mexico during the second half of a...
Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas
FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse on Feb. 22,...
Federal judge blocks much of Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Canadian police say bus carrying seniors did not have right of way in accident that killed 15