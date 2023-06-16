The Foundry Art Centre Block Party is on Saturday, June 24

(Press Release) -- The Foundry’s Block Party centers on a unique and over-the-top method of printmaking, using a STEAMROLLER! Large-scale images created by regional artists are carved on large woodblocks. St. Louis print house Grafik House’s team of inkers roll ink onto these blocks, canvas is laid on top, and then the whole thing is run over with a steam roller – squishing the ink from the woodblock to the sheet. These fantastic prints will be taken into the Foundry’s Grand Hall to dry on display.

In addition to the steamroller prints, the Foundry’s Block Party features an interactive, heavy machinery and vehicle display in the Foundry’s parking lot, where families can interact with the St. Charles Public Works Department, and more. The Foundry will also host live music and food & drinks throughout the day. Visitors are invited to visit artist and sponsor booths, print demonstrations, free art activities for all ages, and of course, to view all of the prints created throughout the day.

2023 Featured Artists/Organizations :

Demonstrations:

Entertainment:

Bonus Activities

Print Fair:

