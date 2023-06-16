First Alert on Weekend Rain Chances

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Highs in the Mid 80s to Near 90° Through Saturday

Dry Through Saturday

Scattered Rain & Storms Sunday, Higher Chances South & West

Today is trending slightly cooler thanks to a weak cold front drifting through Illinois and Missouri. Humidity remains fairly low. Look for a high in the mid-upper 80s.

Saturday looks dry and hot with a high near 90 under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday we’ll be on the lookout for scattered rain and thunderstorms, resulting in a cooler day with more clouds and a high in the 80s. As of now, the threat of severe storms is expected to remain south of our area, but we’ll be watching for any changes as we get closer to Father’s Day.

