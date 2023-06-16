Federal funding coming to fix up Metro East ports

NEW ATHENS, Ill. (KMOV) - Millions in federal infrastructure dollars are heading for the Metro East, targeted at making port and shipping improvements.

Leaders toured a Kaskaskia Regional Port District facility in New Athens Friday morning, in urgent need of renovations. The Port District has worked for years to secure the needed funds first from the Illinois Department of Transportation, and now $8 million.

With the money, Port District General Manager Ed Weilbacher says they will focus on upgrading rail lines in the area as well as the facilities themselves. The New Athens port and facility serve as a main link between nearby coal plants and the free market. The renovations will allow the facility to double its shipping output, adding 24/7 operation and around three dozen jobs.

The facility itself serves as a link between the free market and nearby coal power plants, that ship raw materials to their plant and coal byproducts from the plant. Those byproducts, gypsum and fly ash, are then repurposed into construction materials, cutting down on waste and landfill pollution.

“We currently ship on the Kaskaskia River 1.8 million tons. We’re going to add $2 million tons to that.”

Weilbacher says the goal is safety, by increasing the amount of rail cars and decreasing the amount of diesel-fueled trucks on the roads. The trucks currently can crowd roads in nearby small towns, like New Athens and Red Bud.

“(There’s an) environmental component. Safety component,” Weilbacher said. “Trucks on the road are safety hazards, and when you have intersections that you have to cross, there’s always a chance for someone to get hurt or injured.”

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) helped secure the funding, through the US Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. He says the funding comes at the right time.

“We decided that the key to building America’s economy is to make sure we had a more efficient system, a more productive system, a more profitable system,” Durbin said.

Construction could start by year’s end.

