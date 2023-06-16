Drivers report frozen water balloons hitting windshields in Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Jessica Matthews was driving on Carol Park Drive near Bear Creek Road in Jefferson County Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. when something hit her windshield.

“All of a sudden I saw an arm come out the window and chuck something. I’m pretty sure it was a half-frozen water balloon,” she said.

Matthews said she was so startled that she stopped her car. That’s when she saw her windshield had been damaged. She later replaced the windshield. It cost her $700.

Matthews reported the damage to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident. She also posted about the incident on social media and has heard from seven others who’ve had similar experiences.

Lynn Miller said she was driving on Miller Road near Highway MM when she saw something round and pink coming at her windshield, before hearing a loud noise.

“It stunned me for a minute. I thought maybe it was a shot,” said Miller.

Miller’s windshield wasn’t damaged, but she’s worried the next victim will be so startled that they might run off the road.

“I hope the police get involved and stop them and catch them before they end up killing someone,” said Miller.

Matthews said the ice ball thrown at her vehicle came from a multi-colored Dodge Dakota with teenagers inside. Miller said the frozen water balloon that hit her vehicle came from a weathered, white Chevrolet pickup with a short bed.

If they’re caught, those responsible could be charged with second-degree property damage.

Another Jefferson County resident reported that the windshield of her SUV was hit by a rock as she drove on Highway 30 at Upper Byrnes Mill Road last Friday. It’s unclear if the incidents are related.

