Body found during search for missing 4-year-old girl in Memphis

Police say two people, a man, and a woman are in custody.
By Myracle Evans, Sydney Gray and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police recovered a body in North Memphis while searching for a missing girl.

The body was found on Caldwell Avenue at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, and police say it is a juvenile girl.

Memphis police have been investigating for 24 hours in the search for a 4-year-old girl Sequoia Samuels.

Officers have not confirmed the found body to be Sequoia.

Police say two people, a man, and a woman are in custody.

Sequoia went missing early Thursday morning.

Police said she was last seen on camera after 3 a.m.

Her parents noticed she was missing after 6 a.m. and called the police.

There was a massive search effort Thursday.

Departments including Memphis police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations worked together in an effort to locate Sequoia.

There were several concerns with her disappearance because her young age and health issues, as her family said Sequoia had a feeding tube.

The search lasted overnight in the area near Caldwell Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear in Sullivan,MO
Black bear spotted roaming through the St. Louis Metro
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
Family of man who died after eating oysters speaks out
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the St. Charles Rock Road ramp from southbound...
Woman struck, killed on I-170 Thursday
St. Louis man allegedly hijacks Uber driver at gunpoint
FILE - Missouri Democrats on Monday, April 3, 2023, called for the removal of the leader of the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law

Latest News

One person killed, two injured in fatal shooting in north St. Louis
One person killed, two injured in north St. Louis triple shooting
The White House hosted a screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot” on the South Lawn on Thursday.
Bidens and Eva Longoria screen ‘Flamin’ Hot’ movie about the origins of the spicy Cheetos snack
The White House hosted a screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot” on the South Lawn on Thursday.
Bidens host viewing of 'Flamin' Hot' movie
FILE - White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu speaks during a briefing at the...
$930 million in grants announced in Biden’s effort to expand internet access to every home in the US