3 more names to be added to St. Louis Walk of Fame

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three more St. Louis natives will have their names added to the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame in the Delmar Loop honors notable St. Louisans who make significant contributions to United States culture.

Sculptor Harry Weber, who is known for his larger-than-life bronze sculptures, will be inducted on Wednesday. His work icludes the Dred and Harriet Scott sculpture in front of the Old Courthouse and the David Francis sculpture at Francis Park.

On June 26, world heavyweight boxing champions Michael and Leon Spinks will be inducted. They made history in 1976 as the first brothers to win Olympic gold medals in the same year. They later became the first brothers to win the World Heavyweight Championship as professionals.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.