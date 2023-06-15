Where and when to celebrate Juneteenth in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Juneteenth holiday will be celebrated Monday, June 19. The holiday commemorates of the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. Here is a list of upcoming events for the holiday in the St. Louis area:

For more information on any of the celebrations, click on the link attached to it.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.