Where and when to celebrate Juneteenth in St. Louis

Juneteenth celebrates slaves in Galveston, Texas finally being freed nearly two years after the...
Juneteenth celebrates slaves in Galveston, Texas finally being freed nearly two years after the Civil War ended.(MGN)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Juneteenth holiday will be celebrated Monday, June 19. The holiday commemorates of the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. Here is a list of upcoming events for the holiday in the St. Louis area:

For more information on any of the celebrations, click on the link attached to it.

