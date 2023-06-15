Where and when to celebrate Juneteenth in St. Louis
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Juneteenth holiday will be celebrated Monday, June 19. The holiday commemorates of the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. Here is a list of upcoming events for the holiday in the St. Louis area:
- Juneteenth Caribbean Heritage Festival at Cricket Field in Forest Park(June 17, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Family Day:Juneteenth at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis(June 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Juneteenth Celebration at the Saint Louis Art Museum(June 18, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Juneteenth at the Missouri Botanical Garden(June 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Juneteenth in Grand Center(June 19, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Jewelteenth: A Premiere Juneteenth Pop-Up Celebration for St. Louis at Poelker/Kaufmann Park(June 19, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
- 2nd annual Juneteenth “FREE-DOME” celebration at Fairground Park(June 19, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
For more information on any of the celebrations, click on the link attached to it.
