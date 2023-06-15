St. Louis man allegedly hijacks Uber driver at gunpoint

(WALB)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man was charged last week for hijacking an Uber driver at gunpoint.

According to the Florissant Police Department, Dejohn Colbert and another person, who is unnamed, ordered an Uber ride. Once they got in the vehicle, Colbert allegedly pointed a gun at the victim’s neck and grabbed his cell phone.

Both suspects forced the Uber driver out of the vehicle and ordered him to give up his keys and wallet, police said.

Colbert then reportedly drove off in the victim’s car, which crashed at New Halls Ferry Road and Thoroughbred Lane during a police pursuit. He got out of the car and ran before being caught by police.

Officials said Colbert had a Bersa Thunder 380 firearm when he was arrested.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell stated, “Ridesharing is a useful commercial service that relies on placing trust in strangers, and when someone violates that trust violently in St. Louis County, we will hold them accountable.”

The court bond is set at $200,000 for cash only.

