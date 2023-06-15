St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office adds more assistant circuit attorneys

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore added four more assistant circuit attorneys to his team.

Attorneys joining the Circuit Attorney’s Office include Christopher Faerber, Terrence J. O’Toole, Jr., Bret M. Rich, and Sherry Wolk, some of which that have previously served in the Circuit Attorney’s Office and one being a former St. Louis County prosecutor.

Faerber used to serve in St. Louis city as an assistant circuit attorney, and as an assistant public defender at the St. Louis City Trial Office. O’Toole is a member of Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice LLC and worked as an assistant circuit attorney in the city’s drug unit from 2008 to 2010 before joining the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, where he worked in the Violent Crimes Unit and as a trial team leader.

Rich worked as municipal prosecutor for St. Louis County and the St. Louis County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney. Wolk served seven years in the Circuit Attorney’s Office from 1997 - 2004 and has extensive experience in multiple sectors of law.

Gore says the new attorneys, “bring decades of trial experience and have collectively tried more than 120 felony cases. I am impressed by how many talented attorneys heard the call to public service and stepped forward so quickly.”

Faerber, Rich and Wolk are joining as assistant circuit attorneys. O’Toole is set to be a special assistant circuit attorney, meaning he will maintain his full-time role at his current law firm and will work pro bono for the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Two other previous assistant attorneys have returned to the Circuit Attorneys’ Office. Chief Homicide Officer, Mary Pat Carl, and Chief Warrant Officer, Steven Capizzi are working in leadership roles as part of the Circuit Attorney’s Executive Staff.

