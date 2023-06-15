‘Pretty simple math problem’ Board of Aldermen considering raising water rates, saying revenue is not matching costs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An upcoming vote on water will make city residents fork over more money when paying their bills if it’s passed.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will vote to advance a bill Thursday that, if ultimately passed, would raise water rates by 40% by next year.

Bill sponsor Anne Schweitzer told News 4 she hopes to get the bill passed by next week so that rates can go up as soon as July.

Since October of 2022, the mayor’s office said over 60 water mains have broken. That includes one in Princeton Heights that broke Saturday.

Crews worked on the issue Thursday, and residents had no water throughout the day.

“Not great. I had to go up to the Schnucks up there to use the restroom today and I work from home and so I’ve been kind of stuck here without water all day,” said James Ballard.

These breaks have been a trend. Last month, a broken main caused flooding on Interstate-64, and last week a street in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood was swamped for the same reason.

“I think we’re seeing the effects of not doing anything for the last ten years now,” said Schweitzer.

Alderwoman Schweitzer’s bill would raise rates by 20% in July and another 20% at the beginning of next year.

She said the city is spending more money on water than what’s is receiving.

“Pretty simple math problem, really,” said Schweitzer.

The last water hike was in 2010 and over the last five years, the city has spent around $33 million of its rainy day fund to cover the cost.

But now, there is just over $2 million left in cash reserves.

The hiked rates would allow for the city to cover essential services and keep money saved for long-term improvements.

“The water division will be able to put some money into its reserves. Which would allow it to apply for more grants that require a local match and plan more proactively for infrastructure needs,” said Schweitzer.

But there is pushback.

“It’s about the fastest time I’ve ever seen from a proposed rate increase from when they want it to go into effect,” said John Coffman with the Consumers Council of Missouri.

Coffman said the city needs to slow down.

While there was a committee hearing, he said typically, utility companies like Ameren and Spire, have a process that takes the better part of a year.

He said we need to study the true cost, so residents don’t pay a dollar more than they need to.

“We would like to look under the hood and take a closer look at this number. They may, in fact, may be able to justify a 40% increase, we just don’t know,” said Coffman.

Public Works Director Curt Skouby said last week the city would be in a fiscal crisis if they didn’t raise rates.

Schweitzer described the situation as an emergency but acknowledged the process is going fast.

“It does feel like a pretty rushed situation, and it is, I mean, it’s a very quick turnaround from when I first found out about the need and the bill until now,” said Schweitzer.

The bill, BB 49 also includes automatically raising rates every year by inflation, using the Consumer Price Index. Coffman didn’t like that either and said the city should continue to keep its hand on the wheel of rate increases.

Schweitzer said she wants to avoid another emergency down the road.

