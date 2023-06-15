Plan to boost water rates moves forward in City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A plan to boost water rates in the City of St. Louis has moved forward.

During an aldermanic meeting Thursday, an amendment was added to Board Bill 49. The amendment requires a yearly review of the bill hike. The water department would have to detail operations and how its spending the money.

The last water rate hike was in 2010. Over the last five years, the city has spent around $33 million of its rainy day fund to cover water department costs, including broken water mains.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.