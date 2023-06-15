Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car on St. Charles Rock Road ramp

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the St. Charles Rock Road ramp from southbound Interstate 170 early Thursday.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m., causing southbound lanes to be shut down. All lanes were reopened before 8 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. This story will be updated as they release more information.

