Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car on St. Charles Rock Road ramp

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the St. Charles Rock Road ramp from southbound Interstate 170 early Thursday.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m., causing southbound lanes to be shut down. All lanes were reopened before 8 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. This story will be updated as they release more information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.