Hit-and-Run in Okawville leaves toddler, mother injured

OKAWVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The Washington County Sheriff is asking for help in an investigation after a child and mother were struck during a hit-and-run in Okawville, Illinois.

The sheriff said it happened Tuesday night near the Original Springs Hotel. According to investigators, a dark sedan driven by a man with medium length dirty, blond hair around the age of 25 struck them before doing a U-turn and driving off.

The boy suffered a head injury and six broken ribs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip in Sheriff’s App or call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 618-327-8274 Ext. 4.

