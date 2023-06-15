Heating Up, First Alert on Weekend Rain Chances

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Hotter Highs Near 90° Thursday & Friday
  • Weekend Rain Chances Finally Locking In
  • Now Expecting Dry Weather Through Saturday with Scattered Storms Sunday

Today: After a mild start, Thursday is a hot day with a high in the low 90s. Thankfully, humidity will be relatively low, so we don’t have to consider the heat index. Count on mostly sunny skies.

Friday is hot again, but we now expect dry weather with any rain missing us to the west and south.

Saturday also now looks mainly dry as the trend for rain this weekend is now focused more on Saturday night and Sunday. So expect a hot day near 90 Saturday. We’ll let you know if the rain shifts earlier, but the timing looks to be more in the overnight into Sunday morning period.

Sunday we’ll watch for scattered rain and storms, resulting in a cooler day with more clouds and a high in the 80s.

