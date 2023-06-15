Harvesting hope at a North St. Louis lavender farm

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Whether it’s because of the sight, or the smell, you may find yourself drawn to the Seeds of Grace Lavender Farm in the College Hill neighborhood of North St. Louis.

Billie Butler’s father and niece live in College Hill.

“It’s been rough being in the neighborhood, but it’s been clearing up recently,” said Butler.

The College Hill Foundation is a local non-profit that supports the neighborhood. Their mission is to spread a bright light and show there is more to College Hill than crime statistics.

“It was our job to start stabilizing and revitalizing the neighborhood, and that’s what we’ve been here doing,” said Fred Kimbrough, the Executive Director of the College Hill Foundation.

Kimbrough has been working within the neighborhood for 11 years. He was drawn to the neighborhood because of the kindness and goodness of the residents.

Kimbrough said the neighborhood appreciates and supports the efforts from the College Hill Foundation because they have proven to make and keep their promises. Their work is helping to build the neighborhood up.

“Everyone deserves a nice and safe environment where they live,” said Kimbrough.

The vision for College Hill helped form The Seeds of Grace Lavender Farm. It started with just 100 plants in a vacant lot years ago. It has now expanded to the 1,500 plants it will harvest this year. Those plants will be sold to Long Row Lavender Farm at wholesale value. You can also buy some bundles through the College Hill Foundation website.

The money from sales goes back into the community.

“It is used to help residents with home repairs, with plumbing issues, with some minor repairs, especially for seniors,” said Gail Olson, a board member for the College Hill Foundation.

The harvest was aided by volunteers and a few residents who are employed by the Foundation. These volunteers came from St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County.

The hands harvesting are also helping to change the neighborhood, one bundle of lavender at a time.

“Find a spot in your neighborhood and do something good,” said Butler. “Build something that everyone can contribute to and enjoy.”

To apply for assistance from the College Hill Foundation, visit the College Hill website.

