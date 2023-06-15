Gateway Arch Foundation to host concerts at the riverfront this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you’re looking for more fun besides a visit to the top of the Arch this summer, you’re in luck because you won’t have to go too far.

The Gateway Arch Foundation is starting Rockin’ the Riverfront for the summer.

It’s a new family-friendly entertainment series.

It runs every Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Fridays feature local bands and musicians. Saturdays have a live DJ and karaoke.

If music isn’t your thing, there will be yard games to play. And, of course, it’s all free

