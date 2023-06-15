Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law

FILE - Missouri Democrats on Monday, April 3, 2023, called for the removal of the leader of the...
FILE - Missouri Democrats on Monday, April 3, 2023, called for the removal of the leader of the state's Human Rights Commission, who last week testified against a bill for LGBTQ+ rights. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joe McLean
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A bill that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is in the position to sign into law would change the standard judges use to determine what’s in the best interest of a child during custody cases.

Under current law, courts are to considered several factors including, “the needs of the child for a frequent, continuing and meaningful relationship with both parents and the ability and willingness of parents to actively perform their functions as mother and father for the needs of the child.”

Should Gov. Parson sign SB35, courts would be required to presume that equal, or approximately equal, parenting time is the default best situation for a child’s welfare.

Exceptions to the standard would include situations wherein the two parents reached an agreement on something other than 50-50 custody, or if one of them proves that domestic abuse has occured. That proof would need to demonstrate a preponderance of evidence, the same standard as a civil complaint.

Some opponents to the measure argue that the standard set by the bill is too broad and doesn’t allow courts to determine the nuance of their individual cases, which all differ wildly.

Still, the bill enjoyed healthy bipartisan support in both chambers, passing 114-9 in the House of Representatives and 30-4 in the Senate.

Governor Parson’s office told the news bureau Thursday morning he had not yet finished reviewing the bill, but must decide on whether or not to do so my mid-July.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Kullorn
Renewed hope to solve Richmond Heights cold case: ‘We’re talking about a little girl that was taken violently’
Black bear in Sullivan,MO
Black bear spotted roaming through the St. Louis Metro
A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in...
Identity of man killed in St. Charles shooting released
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
St. Louis NAACP chapters demand changes to police chases across the region
St. Louis NAACP chapters demand changes to police chases across the region

Latest News

Juneteenth celebrates slaves in Galveston, Texas finally being freed nearly two years after the...
Where and when to celebrate Juneteenth in St. Louis
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the St. Charles Rock Road ramp from southbound...
Woman struck, killed on I-170 Thursday
St. Louis man allegedly hijacks Uber driver at gunpoint
TPA officials worked with FWC to trap the bear.
TSA agents find bear roaming around grounds of Tampa International Airport