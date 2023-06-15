Former Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert passes away

Former Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert
Former Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert(City of Belleville)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Former Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert passed away Wednesday, Belleville officials say.

Eckert’s death was announced on the city’s Facebook page. Eckert was mayor of the Metro East’s largest city for 16 years, the second longest-serving mayor in Belleville’s history. He left office in 2021. Before that, he served on the city council for seven years.

Eckert was diagnosed with cancer in November 2022. Visitation will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ on June 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on June 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The funeral will also be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ on June 21 at noon.

Current Belleville Mayor Patty Gregory Mills released the following statement:

“It is with sincere sympathy that I share the passing of former Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert. Mark served as a public servant for decades in our city, both as an Alderman for seven years and 16 years as Mayor of the City of Belleville. His passion for our city, its residents, and the many organizations he played a key role in was unwavering. I would also like to express my deepest condolences to his wife Rita, his children, and his grandchildren. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.

