Caught on camera: person keying car after concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was caught on camera taking a key to the side of a Tesla after a country concert on Friday.

On Monday Adam Mongold noticed a scratch on his car for the first time.

“I thought it was a spider web at first maybe that had caked to the side,” Mongold says. “I tried to rub it out but it’s a pretty deep scratch.”

Mongold says luckily enough for him his car is a Tesla, which is equipped with security cameras.

After Mongold looked through the video, he found that exact moment caught on camera.

“I was fired up,” Mongold says. “It took a while to find the actual clip. I thought I was going to see somebody scraping a watch or a handbag or something like that across it but when I saw what looked like a pretty deliberate scratch and keying situation, I was pretty enraged.”

The woman taking her key to Mongold’s car happened Friday night at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights.

Mongold was there for a country concert and now is paying the price.

He tells News 4 he wants the woman responsible for this to be held accountable.

“If you’re going to do something like that and act like there’s gonna be no repercussions, I think you’ll do it again,” Mongold says. “If she faces consequences, some charges, gets banned from the Amphitheatre, whatever it takes. I think there needs to be something that sticks with her that she shouldn’t be doing this to people.”

Keying someone’s car is considered property damage here in the state of Missouri.

The cost of repair determines the extent of the charge.

WashU law professor Peter Joy says if it is less than $750 worth of damage, that would make it a misdemeanor.

Joy says if the damage is over $750, that would make it a class E felony.

“The prosecutor still has the discretion to charge it as a misdemeanor or a felony,” Joy says. “Just because you meet the threshold, that doesn’t force the prosecutor to charge it as a felony so I think that would also depend on the background of the person who did it.”

Mongold thinks his repairs could cost around $1,000.

“We have rules and we have consequences for a reason,” Mongold says. “To stop people from doing certain actions. Especially when it comes to disrespecting other peoples belongings and property.”

Joy says if someone is convicted, a judge could have them pay back the cost of repairs by giving the victim restitution.

Maryland Heights Police Department did confirm to News 4 Mongold filed a police report and they are investigating this.

Mongold is asking anyone else who thinks they might have been a victim to also step forward.

News 4 reached out to LiveNation, who runs the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, but we have not heard back yet.

