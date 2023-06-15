Black bear spotted roaming through the St. Louis Metro

A black bear was seen walking the streets of Franklin and Crawford counties on Wednesday.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) - A black bear was seen walking the streets of Franklin and Crawford counties on Wednesday.

“I grew up on a farm, and I’m use to seeing nature, but this is the first time that I actually saw a bear within the city limits or even out in the wild around our community,” said resident James Bartle.

Bartle took pictures of the furry creature wandering in an alley an hour away from St. Louis in Sullivan. He tells News 4 that police and the Missouri Conservation team followed the bear to safety and into a wooded area.

“The big thing was the officers was trying to keep people away because you can tell it was kind of frightened and wore out because he’s been running,” Bartle said. “I was marveled by the bear’s beauty. "

According to the state black bear map, there have been sightings near Clayton, Affton, Wildwood, Ballwin and St. Peters.

In May, a Black bear was spotted and caught on camera wandering around Festus.

The Missouri bear population is around 900, with an estimated increase of 9% each year.

“Just stay back away from them and let them do their wandering and get back into the wild,” Bartle said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in...
Identity of man killed in St. Charles shooting released
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutors’ abrupt resignation
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutor’s abrupt resignation
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
After another shooting, neighbors and Airbnb owners speak out regarding St. Louis’ plans to...
After another shooting, neighbors and Airbnb owners speak out regarding St. Louis’ plans to regulate short term rentals

Latest News

Gateway Arch Foundation to host concerts at the riverfront this summer
Gateway Arch Foundation to host concerts at the riverfront this summer
Low staffing levels cause long waits and hard to get appointments for driver’s testing
Low staffing levels cause long waits and hard to get appointments for driver’s testing
‘Pretty simple math problem’ Board of Aldermen considering raising water rates, saying revenue...
‘Pretty simple math problem’ Board of Aldermen considering raising water rates, saying revenue is not matching costs
‘Pretty simple math problem’ Board of Aldermen considering raising water rates, saying revenue...
‘Pretty simple math problem’ Board of Aldermen considering raising water rates, saying revenue is not matching costs