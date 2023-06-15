2 men previously acquitted of murder plead guilty in separate cases

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men who were previously acquitted of murder have pleaded guilty in separate cases.

William Pearson Jr., 26, Terez Cook Jr., 23, and another man were tried together and acquitted of charges related to the 2017 killing of 16-year-old James Scales. Pearson was also charged with killing 21-year-old Leon Smith Jr., and injuring a woman but a prosecutor dropped the case on the eve of the trial.

Thursday, Pearson pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter related to the 2018 shooting death of Genna Clements, 42, in the 5300 block of Claxton. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and other counts.

On the same day, Cook pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault for shooting a woman in 2018 in the 5900 block of Lillian Ave.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office dismissed several other counts against Pearson and Cook in exchange for their guilty pleas.

