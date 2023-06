ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a house fire at McCausland and Plateau on Tuesday night.

The fire department told News 4 that they were able to get three people and three pets out of the building.

McCausland & Plateau - Occupied two story frame dwelling; heavy #fire showing in the rear. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity



Truck Company 22 is first due.

Battalion 3 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/W9QQbXXPj1 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 14, 2023

