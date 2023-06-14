St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson County testing app to alert public during police chases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With the St. Louis area’s concerns about police chases, News 4 is diving into what law enforcement is doing to bring safety to the forefront.

Following a public meeting Tuesday night, News 4 learned St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Jefferson County are testing an app that would alert people of law enforcement in the area.

All three of those departments are each testing the app MakeWay Safety on five of their patrol cars.

St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory says chases are crucial to doing their job, but the goal is also to keep the community safe.

“It’s an evil part of the job that we have to do,” Chief Gregory says.

Chief Gregory admits police chases are inevitable.

In recent weeks, months and years, the Metro area has seen plenty and at times they can be dangerous for the public.

That’s partly what the app they’re testing is hoping to change.

Chief Gregory says when the flashing lights turn on, it would send an alert to people with the app.

That alert would users that within two miles of where they are that an emergency vehicle is coming.

“They have a decision to make once they get that information on that app to get away from that area,” Chief Gregory says. “That’s what the technology is going to do.”

MakeWay Safety is being developed locally here in St. Louis.

However, other apps used across the country have similar hopes of protecting people potentially in danger.

Creator of the app Pursuit Alert Tim Morgan says people have the right to know able these pursuits.

“Trying to get people to enhance their situational awareness by making them aware with real-time information on what’s taking place,” Morgan says. “I think it’s tremendously important to alert the public when there’s a chase in process because the fleeing car always outruns the sirens.”

Morgan says these apps allow drivers to be more aware.

“You’re gonna look left and right,” Morgan says. “You’re gonna check an intersection before you go through. It’s tremendously important.”

Chief Gregory says his department has strict guidelines for chases.

St. Louis County Police don’t pursue for traffic violations or stolen vehicles, only if a felony has been committed.

“Taking away pursuits is taking away a lot of law enforcement that we are forced to deal with there’s no way that we can do our job without the idea of pursuits,” Chief Gregory says.

Jefferson County says its testing phase will run through July.

While these departments are testing the app, it isn’t available for the public to download.

