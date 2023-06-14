St. Louis NAACP chapters demand changes to police chases across the region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City and St. Louis County NAACP chapters hosted a town hall to address the deadly consequences of police pursuits in the region.

On Tuesday, the organization invited law enforcement and impacted families to discuss technological and procedural alternatives that would protect the public in the event of a chase.

“There’s no way to do our job without the idea of pursuit. As I said from day one, it’s an evil part of the job that we have to do,” says St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory.

Chief Gregory was on hand during the town hall to discuss the reason officers pursue suspects and cited it happens only when the suspect has committed a serious felony.

“We don’t pursue speeders,” he said. “We don’t pursue traffic violations. We don’t even pursue for stolen vehicles, but if there is a felony that’s been committed, our officers are authorized to pursue that vehicle.”

During the town hall, the NAACP suggested using new technology, such as flock safety devices that would be used to track a suspect to a geographic location and assist in a safer arrest.

Currently, St. Charles, Jefferson and St. Louis counties are testing out an app that would alert the public of a chase in their area.

“When that app goes off, they know within two miles there’s a pursuit that they’re near, or that’s coming in their direction,” says Chief Gregory.

However, for the loved ones of the victims killed due to police pursuits, they want accountability and immediate change.

“It still impacts us five years later, so it’s not like it goes away. Christopher is absent. He’s never going to be there again,” says father, Ken Batsell.

Batsell’s son, Chris, was killed after he was hit during a police pursuit in St. Charles County. The family tells News 4 the suspect was being pursued because of a warrant for a $500 outstanding bond.

“Nobody protected and served my son that day. It was of a different interest,” he says. “If you’re able to bring awareness of the integration of technology, at least he would have had a chance to see there was a threat in his vicinity.”

NAACP plans to finalize reform plans and alternatives to police pursuit policies in St. Louis City and St. Louis County in the months ahead.

