St. Charles County man pleads guilty to hiding camera in bathroom to make child porn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles County man has admitted that he recorded underage girls with a camera he hid in a bathroom.

Dennis Naumann, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted production of child pornography and one count of receiving child porn.

Federal authorities say he hid a camera in a bathroom and recorded underage girls before he shared the images and recordings with two others. He also admitted to uploading at least 50 videos containing child porn onto Dropbox.

Naumann faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, authorities say.

