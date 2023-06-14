Saint Louis University Hospital nurses push for more staff

Staff up. That is the demand coming from registered nurses across the country today.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Staff up. That is the demand coming from registered nurses across the country today, including at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, participating in National Day of Action.

They join thousands of others demanding their employers address the current staffing crisis.

National Nurses United reports when nurses are forced to care for too many patients at one time, patients are at higher risk of preventable medical errors, avoidable complications, falls, injuries and increased length of hospital stay

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutors’ abrupt resignation
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutor’s abrupt resignation
A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in...
1 dead, 1 wounded in late-night shooting in St. Charles
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash

Latest News

New St. Louis downtown report highlights need for more policing, crime prevention
New St. Louis downtown report highlights need for more policing, crime prevention
Zachary I. Capers, 27, pleaded guilty to the stabbing deaths of Michael and Lois Ladd.
Man pleads guilty, receives 60 years in prison for Edwardsville double homicide
More mental health resources coming to St. Louis City
More mental health resources coming to St. Louis City
Firefly population in Missouri is declining
Firefly population in Missouri is declining