Saint Louis University Hospital nurses push for more staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Staff up. That is the demand coming from registered nurses across the country today, including at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, participating in National Day of Action.

They join thousands of others demanding their employers address the current staffing crisis.

National Nurses United reports when nurses are forced to care for too many patients at one time, patients are at higher risk of preventable medical errors, avoidable complications, falls, injuries and increased length of hospital stay

