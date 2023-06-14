Renewed hope to solve Richmond Heights cold case: ‘We’re talking about a little girl that was taken violently’

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - “It’s beyond time to come forward with that information. We’re talking about a little girl that was taken violently. Somebody knows something and there’s not a worse crime out there. It’s time to come forward with this information if you have it,” said Richmond Heights Police Chief Gerry Rohr.

July 15 will mark the 24th anniversary of the disappearance of 12-year-old Heather Kullorn who, in 1999, was viciously taken from an apartment building in Richmond Heights.

Over the years, more than 500 leads have been followed in the effort to solve the case and bring those responsible to justice. Law enforcement has followed leads from a cistern in Morehouse, Mo. to farmland in Lincoln County, Mo.

Investigators who worked on the case are still haunted by how particularly brutal the crime scene was.

“We went inside the apartment and there was blood on the couch. There was blood on a wash rag that was laying by the couch. There was blood on some pillows that had been stuffed behind a trash can,” recalled retired Richmond Heights Police Detective Mike Brown.

Brown, who was the lead investigator in the case from almost the time Heather went missing to the time of his retirement in 2016, knew right away they were dealing with a calamity much more tragic than just a missing case.

“Heather was a diabetic and needed multiple insulin injections daily. When we saw she didn’t have her diabetic medication we figured that something very tragic had happened. We knew she could not survive without it,” said Brown.

Just weeks prior to the incident, Heather had moved in with Dana Madden and Chris Herbert to help care for the couple’s 2-month-old infant daughter. The couple was friends of Heather’s mom Christine Kullorn.

On the night of the incident, Madden had gone to work at 7-Eleven and Herbert was out, leaving Heather by herself to care for the baby. According to Herbert, he arrived home at approximately 4 a.m. to find his infant daughter by herself and Heather missing. Herbert then called Madden who contacted the police. Within a short time, the Major Case Squad was activated and there were more than two dozen detectives at the scene by 5 a.m. investigating.

Brown said from the very beginning there was little cooperation from those at the scene to help find Heather.

“There were people acting odd. They had no eye contact. They did not want to participate in any interviews. They were just trying to avoid everything and wanted to leave the scene. Of course, we didn’t let them leave. But they were very unknowing,” recalled Brown.

After a few weeks, the Major Case Squad turned over the investigation to the Richmond Heights Police Department and Brown became the lead detective in the search for Heather. With her medical condition, there was an incredible amount of pressure and urgency to find Heather. Brown and his team repeatedly went over all of the evidence. They kept interviewing all family, friends, former friends and acquaintances. Day after day they would canvas the neighborhood in search of new clues. There were occasions when investigators thought the case was close to being solved but the evidence was not sufficient enough to bring charges against the person or persons, they thought to be responsible.

Heather’s mother, who passed away in 2017, continuously turned her attention toward Madden and Herbert. Christine Kullorn always thought the two knew more about Heather’s disappearance than they would admit. This came to a climax in April 2000 when Christine Kullorn confronted Madden while Madden was working at a local 7-Eleven. Christine Kullorn was arrested during the incident.

Christine Kullorn was relentless in trying to bring to justice those responsible for her daughter's disappearance

Authorities have always believed that Heather was not a random victim of violence. There are multiple theories as to why she was taken. Most notably, it’s that Heather witnessed an incident involving methamphetamines. There is evidence that meth was in the basement of the apartment.

Brown’s one regret in his 36 years with the Richmond Height Police Department is that Heather’s case was not solved.

“I’m still deeply disappointed that we did not solve the case. We investigated every alleyway that we could. Any aspect of it that we could find.” explained Brown. “I woke up the other night and caught myself thinking about a lead. A lead that I pursued that might have been pursued differently. As I said, any investigator that has one of these cases thinks about the case until it’s solved.”

Currently, there is reason for optimism. According to Chief Rohr, with a lot of hard work and help from a national organization, the case is more active now than it’s been in the last decade.

“For the first time in a while we’re following up on what I would consider more credible leads than we’ve gotten in the last several years,” said Rohr. “Quite simultaneously and coincidentally, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted us and offered their assistance. And they are re-testing all the DNA evidence. So, we went about that process with hopes that improved and newer technology might be able to turn up the lead that we couldn’t get previously. So, we’re optimistic and waiting on those results.”

Marc Klaas, Founder of the KlaasKids Foundation and whose own daughter, Polly, was savagely murdered in 1993 has this message for the person or persons responsible for Heather’s disappearance.

“I don’t speak to cold-blooded killers because they don’t listen to what anybody says. It’s a waste of breath, as far as I’m concerned, to try to talk and reason to somebody that is so unreasonable and that would murder a pre-teen girl,” he said. “Law enforcement is pursuing justice. They’re pursuing justice for Heather, for Heather’s family, for society at large by putting a cold-blooded, murderous person or persons behind bars where they can never commit a crime against an innocent person again.”

As a journalist, I have followed Heather’s disappearance since the day it occurred. During this time, I’ve had many conversations with retired Richmond Heights Police Chief Rick Vilcek, retired Detective Mike Brown and now with current Chief Gerry Rohr. The common thread is that each wants justice for Heather and peace for her remaining family members.

If you have information regarding Heather’s disappearance, please contact the Richmond Heights Police Department. Your call will remain anonymous.

