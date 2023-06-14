Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis giving out grants to local artists, organizations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis is giving out millions of dollars in one of their largest grant allocations for local artists and organizations.

Last year, they awarded $1.5 million. This year, they are awarding close to $4.5 millions. The money will go to 350 artists and organizations.

The grants are something local nonprofits like Central Print rely on. The organization has been open for nine years in Old North St. Louis to teach typesetting and printing to help engage the next generation and preserve the old-time equipment.

“It’s integral, so many things that we do come from the community but also support the community. So we hire teaching artists within the community, we bring in interns and fellows to teach them techniques and methods as well as give them training for their future careers in education or nonprofit management and the print making arts.,” explained Marie Oberkirsch, director of Central Print.

The grant will help Central Print provide free programming throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.