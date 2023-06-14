New U.S. Citizens sworn in at Missouri History Museum on Flag Day

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri welcomed 50 new U.S. citizens.
By Jordon Ryan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri welcomed 50 new U.S. citizens at the Missouri History Museum on Wednesday.

The citizenship candidates are originally from 30 countries and were welcomed by President and CEO of the Missouri Historical Society, Dr. Jody Sowell; and Chief Judge, Stephen R Clark, who administered the Oath of Allegiance. Assistant U.S. Attorney, Nauman Wadalawala, read the names of the new citizens.

Annetta Houston, a new U.S. citizen from Jamaica, said, “Now I’ve become a citizen of America. I’m filing for my son and his family. I will be sponsoring them.”

The welcoming of new American citizens came on Flag Day, a day dedicated to honoring American history. On June 14, 1777, the stars and stripes were adopted as the official flag of the U.S. In celebration of Flag Day, the new citizens were connected with our nation’s past in preparation for America’s future.

