Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts

The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the Harvard...
The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the Harvard Medical School for educational purposes.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – Authorities say human body parts were stolen from a morgue at Harvard Medical School in Boston then sold and shipped through the mail.

The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the school for educational purposes.

A federal indictment accuses the morgue’s manager, Cedric Lodge, of stealing portions of dissected cadavers and bringing them to his home in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors said he and his wife, Denise, then sold the body parts.

The indictment also identified alleged buyers Katrina MacLean and Joshua Taylor.

MacLean is accused of reselling remains to buyers in several states.

MacLean, Taylor and the Lodgers are facing charges including conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods.

The Lodgers and MacLean were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Another individual, Jeremy Pauley, was arrested last summer for allegedly purchasing remains from MacLean.

He was charged with offenses including abuse of a corpse.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in...
1 dead, 1 wounded in late-night shooting in St. Charles
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutors’ abrupt resignation
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutor’s abrupt resignation
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents

Latest News

Medical credit cards, installment loans can ‘increase financial burden on patients,’ report finds
Water main break closes part of Arsenal
Water main repairs continue after weekend breaks
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Synagogue massacre survivor cried ‘Mommy’ as her 97-year-old mother was shot and killed by her side
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes this year