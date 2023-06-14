More mental health resources coming to St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City residents are one step closer to having easier access to behavioral health resources.

On Tuesday, the City’s health department announced the next phase of the Behavioral Health Bureau.

Right now, the city has the highest rate of mental health-related emergency room visits in all age categories compared to St. Louis County and the entire state of Missouri.

This next phase of the bureau includes staff development training and partnerships between agencies.

