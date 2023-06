ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri is helping farmers feed their animals as the state’s dry spell continues.

Missouri is opening up hay fields and water reserves art state parks.

Hay is available at Castlewood State Park in Ballwin and Route 66 State Park in Eureka.

You can pump water at Route 66.

Hay will be available on or after June 25.

Emergency hay and water is available for farms at Missouri state parks and Missouri Department of Conservation areas.



Boat ramps at 53 Missouri state parks will be open to collect water, and haying is allowed at 17 Missouri state parks.



Learn more 👉https://t.co/vQcgVetMO1 pic.twitter.com/4OBdI62XQw — Missouri Dept. of Ag (@MoAgriculture) June 13, 2023

