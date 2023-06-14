Man pleads guilty, receives 60 years in prison for Edwardsville double homicide

Zachary I. Capers, 27, pleaded guilty to the stabbing deaths of Michael and Lois Ladd.
Zachary I. Capers, 27, pleaded guilty to the stabbing deaths of Michael and Lois Ladd.(Madison County State's Attorney's Office)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Collinsville man has received a 60-year prison sentence for the 2019 murder of an Edwardsville, Illinois, couple.

Zachary I. Capers, 27, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for first-degree murder, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday.

Capers had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the fatal March 17, 2019, stabbing of Michael and Lois Ladd. The Ladds were 79 and 68 respectively.

Capers was taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding warrant on that same day. The State’s Attorney’s Office said that while Capers was in custody, investigators uncovered evidence that linked him to the killing of the Ladds.

Capers has remained in custody since his arrest on March 17, 2019. At one point while he was in custody, a judge had found Capers unfit to stand trial. Capers then received treatment at a secure Illinois Department of Human Services facility. Capers was found fit to stand trial in December.

“For the loved ones of Michael and Lois Ladd, this has been a long and difficult process, in part due to the questions about the perpetrator’s fitness,” Haine said. “The Ladds’ family members and loved ones have demonstrated tremendous stoicism. Our hope is that this resolution will allow them to begin to heal.”

Capers pleaded guilty but mentally ill, which means he will be eligible for mental health treatment while incarcerated. The Illinois Department of Corrections has discretion on whether to provide mental health services to inmates who plead this way.

Capers will be required to serve all 60 years of his sentence.

