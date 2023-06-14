Living Well: Swim Lessons

The waves and splashes of water on a hot summer day can be a refreshing way to keep cool, but swim safety is important.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hot weather means more people are looking for ways to keep cool, which may include a dip in the pool.

Lifetime Kids and Aquatics leader Jen Facea told News 4 those safety lessons start early.

“Utilizing those coast guard approved life jackets, as well as teaching kids how to float on their backs if they do get in a situation when they fall in a pool they know how to get to their back in order to get their head above water to get them in a good situation until a parent can get to them,” she said.

Whether it’s group or private swim lessons, making lessons engaging is key to a kid’s learning.

“Our instructors are in the water demonstrating with the kids teaching them making them play,” said Facea. “You don’t just want it to be lesson oriented, teaching them through play is huge and having that ability to teach them different ways of blowing bubbles and just stories and making it fun, they are going to learn more.”

She adds parents should keep in mind the 25-10 rule when with their kids in the water.

“So if a child can not swim 25 meters continuously we encourage them for the parents to be within 10 feet of them that can swim.”

Facea’s advice for swimmers of any age is to never swim alone and always check that you’re swimming in a safe area.

