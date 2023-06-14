Hundreds of worn flags collected for honorable retirement on Flag Day

Local leaders collected hundreds of worn-out flags Wednesday morning with the goal of giving them an honorable retirement this Fall.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - Local leaders collected hundreds of worn-out flags Wednesday morning with the goal of giving them an honorable retirement this Fall.

It’s a tradition that started seven years ago with St. Charles County’s local veteran group. In that time, they collected over 10,000 flags of all ages and sizes. The 2023 collection included small parade flags, flags dozens of feet in length and flags from more than six decades ago.

“Regardless of what your political views are, this is the American Flag, and it needs to be treated correctly,” County Airport Director and Marine veteran Dennis Wiss said.

Wiss says he will take the flags collected Wednesday to AMVETS in St. Peters, where they will be properly disposed of this Fall.

“They have a 21-gun salute,” Wiss said. “They have a color guard... And then, the flags are burned.”

The county collected the flags out front of the St. Charles County government offices and St. Charles City Hall. It’s a service many residents are thankful for, some driving in from South St. Louis City and Wentzville to drop off their worn flags.

“This is probably several years worth (of flags),” Bill Peroutka said. “They get tattered in the wind... It’s time to put them to rest.”

“We’ve had this flag for about three years in a very windy area, and so it gets beat up,” Rick Watts said. “You respect the flag and the people who died to give us all our rights.”

If you didn’t make it to Wednesday’s collection, the county has drop-boxes available for old flags year-round.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in...
Identity of man killed in St. Charles shooting released
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutors’ abrupt resignation
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutor’s abrupt resignation
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
After another shooting, neighbors and Airbnb owners speak out regarding St. Louis’ plans to...
After another shooting, neighbors and Airbnb owners speak out regarding St. Louis’ plans to regulate short term rentals

Latest News

St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson County testing app to alert public during police chases
St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson County testing app to alert public during police chases
New U.S. Citizens sworn in at Missouri History Museum on Flag Day
New U.S. Citizens sworn in at Missouri History Museum on Flag Day
St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson County testing app to alert public during police chases
St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson County testing app to alert public during police chase
Swim Lessons - Living Well
Living Well: Swim Lessons