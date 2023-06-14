Heating Up, First Alert on Weekend Rain Chances

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Hot near 90° for Thursday & Friday
  • Dry Thursday and Mainly Dry Friday
  • Latest Trend focuses best rain chance on Sat. Night-Sunday

Thursday is a hot day with a high in the low 90s. Humidity won’t be high enough to lead to a heat index, but it will be higher compared to earlier in the week. Expect a dry Thursday with sunshine to start, then partly cloudy skies.

Friday is hot again with a slight chance for a shower in the evening mainly focused south of St. Louis.

Saturday now looks mainly dry as the trend for rain this weekend has now focused more on Saturday night-Sunday. So expect a hot day near 90 Saturday and we’ll let you know if the rain shifts earlier, but the timing looks to be late at night into Sunday morning.

Sunday watch for scattered rain and storms and a cooler day with more clouds and a high in the 80s.

