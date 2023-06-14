Giants rally for win over Cards in 10 innings to complete 3-game sweep

San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew...
San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in St. Louis. The Giants won 8-5. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning and Thairo Estrada had the go-ahead single in 10th, and the San Francisco Giants rallied to complete a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-5 victory on Wednesday.

Yastrzemski’s shot, which came on a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth inning off Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, made it 5-5. The Cardinals extended their skid to five games and fell to a season-worst 15 games under .500. It was the third blown save of the season for Gallegos.

The late offensive spark lifted the Giants’ winning streak to four games.

Estrada’s single scored Yastrzemski, who was the automatic runner at second base. Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. followed with RBI singles off Steven Matz (0-7).

Tommy Edman’s second career grand slam gave the Cardinals a 4-2 lead in the second inning and Jordan Walker added an RBI single in the third as St. Louis chased Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani after just three innings.

But the San Francisco bullpen shut the door from there as five relievers combined for seven scoreless innings. Tyler Rogers (1-4) got the win with a perfect ninth inning and Camilo Doval earned his 18th save in 19 opportunities.

Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery gave up three runs in 6 1/3 innings, allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out seven.

Highly touted rookie Luis Matos made his debut for the Giants in center and singled in his first major league at-bat as part of a two-run first inning. Estrada and Patrick Bailey had RBI singles during the rally.

Yastrzemski ended Montgomery’s day with an RBI single in the seventh to make it 5-3 and start the Giants rally.

MOVES

San Francisco recalled Matos and INF David Villar from Triple-A Sacramento. Matos, 21, was hitting .398 with a 1.120 OPS and seven home runs in 24 games at Sacramento. He went 1 for 3 before being lifted for pinch hitter Michael Conforto in the seventh. RHP Keaton Winn was optioned to Sacramento.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Mitch Haniger (fractured right forearm) was placed on the 10-day Injured List. … INF J.D. Davis (right ankle sprain) was not in the lineup after being removed from Tuesday’s game in the third inning.

Cardinals: LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) got a second opinion and is deciding on treatment options.

UP NEXT

Giants: Neither team has announced a starter as the Giants start a three-game series at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (4-3, 4.02 ERA) kicks off a three-game series on Friday night at New York against the Mets. Mikolas is 1-1 with a 1.64 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

