Feeling The Warmer Weather

First Alert Weather:

Highs in the Upper 80s Today

Hotter 90s for Thursday & Friday as Humidity Creeps Up

Rain chances late Friday Into Weekend, but Exact Timing Uncertain

Today will be warmer with a high in the upper 80s. You’ll feel the difference from the last couple of days. A few clouds build in the mid-day and afternoon

Thursday is a hot day with a high in the low 90s. Humidity won’t be high enough to lead to a heat index, but it will be higher compared to earlier in the week. Expect a dry Thursday with sunshine to start, then partly cloudy skies.

Friday is hot again with a slight chance for a shower or storm into the evening and overnight. Rain chances for now are at 20% in St. Louis, 30% for areas southwest of the St. Louis metro.

Saturday’s rain chances look lower, while rain appears more likely on Sunday. However, the exact timing of our weekend rain is uncertain. Check back as we get closer to the weekend. We expect more clarity and specifics in the forecast timing of rain.

