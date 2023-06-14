Dining to honor fallen Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith

Loved by the people he died trying to protect.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Loved by the people he died trying to protect.

Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith left behind a wife and two sons.

To date, a GoFundMe has raised more than $27,000.

The community continues to wrap its arms around his family, one meal at a time.

Griffith’s mother-in-law, Angie, said the family still struggles with the loss.

Some days are harder than others, that’s how grief works, but she was so adamant about how thankful they are for the love, support and new friends they’ve made along the way.

Kenneth Simpson, the man accused of killing Griffith and injuring Officer Adam Sullentrup, is charged with first-degree murder.

His next hearing is set for August.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in...
Identity of man killed in St. Charles shooting released
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutors’ abrupt resignation
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutor’s abrupt resignation
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
After another shooting, neighbors and Airbnb owners speak out regarding St. Louis’ plans to...
After another shooting, neighbors and Airbnb owners speak out regarding St. Louis’ plans to regulate short term rentals

Latest News

Local inn makes Yelp’s top 100 places to stay
Local inn makes Yelp’s top 100 places to stay
New U.S. Citizens sworn in at Missouri History Museum on Flag Day
New U.S. Citizens sworn in at Missouri History Museum on Flag Day
St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson County testing app to alert public during police chases
St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson County testing app to alert public during police chases
Hundreds of worn flags collected for honorable retirement on Flag Day
Hundreds of worn flags collected for honorable retirement on Flag Day