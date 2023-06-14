Dining to honor fallen Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Loved by the people he died trying to protect.

Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith left behind a wife and two sons.

To date, a GoFundMe has raised more than $27,000.

The community continues to wrap its arms around his family, one meal at a time.

Griffith’s mother-in-law, Angie, said the family still struggles with the loss.

Some days are harder than others, that’s how grief works, but she was so adamant about how thankful they are for the love, support and new friends they’ve made along the way.

Kenneth Simpson, the man accused of killing Griffith and injuring Officer Adam Sullentrup, is charged with first-degree murder.

His next hearing is set for August.

