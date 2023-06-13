Young girl drowns swimming with family at aquatics center

A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police said.
FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police said.(Boggy via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARANSAS, Texas (Gray News) – A young girl drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, according to the Aransas Police Department.

She was from out of town and was swimming in one of the pools at the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center with her family.

Witnesses said lifeguards pulled the child from the water and began performing life-saving measures until emergency personnel could arrive.

Emergency first responders continued CPR and other life-saving efforts while on the way to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

“From us here and part of the Aransas Pass City and public safety family, the girl and her family, along with the lifeguards and those first responders involved, remain in our thoughts and prayers,” Chief Eric Blanchard said in a news release.

Authorities did not provide the child’s exact age but said she was younger than 10 years old.

The Aransas Pass Aquatic Center has a splash pad and water park area, in addition to a swimming pool with diving boards.

