Work to renovate Powell Hall continutes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Symphony posted photos to their Facebook page to show off some of the work on the $100 million renovation.

Last week the iconic blue park signs were removed to make room for the changes to the parking lot. That includes better lighting, more ADA spaces, pedestrian walkways and a better traffic flow.

The blue signs are not going far. The symphony says they’ve donated them to the City Museum.

