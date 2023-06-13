Woman admits to running chop shop after being caught with stolen cars

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman has admitted to running a chop shop after she was caught with stolen cars.

Heather Marty, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle and one count of operating a chop shop in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Monday.

As part of her guilty plea, Marty admitted that a warehouse she was living in, located in the 2900 block of North Jefferson Avenue, was being used to house, store and disassemble stolen vehicles. Over a seven-month period, St. Louis officers and detectives reportedly found 12 stolen vehicles in or near the building.

Marty faces up to 10 years in prison for the stolen vehicle charge and up to 15 years in prison on the chop shop charge, a $250,000 fine for each count, or both prison and a fine. She will also be ordered to pay restitution to the victims. She will be sentenced on Sept. 19.

