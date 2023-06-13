Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Warmer Today, But Humidity Remains Low

Warming Trend Rest of the Week, 90s by Thursday

Rain Chance This Weekend, But Timing Still Murky

Today: A warming trend begins today that will take us through the rest of the week, but humidity is still noticeably lacking. Count on mostly sunny skies. You might notice the breeze out of the west at 12-17 miles per hour this afternoon.

What’s Next: Our local weather turns hot Thursday and Friday with highs in the 90s. We’re looking at another stretch of dry weather until some rain and storms arrive late Friday into this weekend, but there is quite a bit of uncertainty as to the timing of this rain. Stay tuned as we watch for more agreement in the models and pin down the timing.

