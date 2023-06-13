Warming Trend Begins Today

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Warmer Today, But Humidity Remains Low
  • Warming Trend Rest of the Week, 90s by Thursday
  • Rain Chance This Weekend, But Timing Still Murky

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: A warming trend begins today that will take us through the rest of the week, but humidity is still noticeably lacking. Count on mostly sunny skies. You might notice the breeze out of the west at 12-17 miles per hour this afternoon.

What’s Next: Our local weather turns hot Thursday and Friday with highs in the 90s. We’re looking at another stretch of dry weather until some rain and storms arrive late Friday into this weekend, but there is quite a bit of uncertainty as to the timing of this rain. Stay tuned as we watch for more agreement in the models and pin down the timing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Explicit language fills a nine-minute Facebook Live video that City of St. Louis Alderman...
Former St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley pleads not guilty to wire fraud charges
Business owner tracks down stolen van as police battle huge spike in car thefts
‘This is not my skill set’ Business owner tracks down stolen van as police battle huge spike in car thefts
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
5-year-old shot in north St. Louis City
5-year-old shot, injured in north St. Louis City

Latest News

7 Day forecast
Stunning Today, Warmer Tomorrow
Weather Highlights 6/12/23
Stunning today, warmer tomorrow
Marvelous Monday, Then Heating Up This Week
Mild Monday, Then Heating Up This Week
Mild Monday, Then Heating Up This Week